Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives $2.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 294,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

