Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.48 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

