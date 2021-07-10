Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Green Plains by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

