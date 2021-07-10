Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Enova International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ENVA opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.82. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,641 shares of company stock worth $802,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

