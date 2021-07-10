Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.