Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in DMC Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DMC Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DMC Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

