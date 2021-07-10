Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,423,000 after acquiring an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $17,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.26. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.