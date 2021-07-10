MVL (MVL) Hits Market Cap of $165.46 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. MVL has a market capitalization of $165.46 million and approximately $25.89 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00879251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005203 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,979,354,799 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

