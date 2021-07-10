Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

