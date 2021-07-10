MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.85

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 33,517 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.14 million and a P/E ratio of -72.00.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

