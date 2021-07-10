MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

MYTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $428,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

