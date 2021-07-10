Name Change Token Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $755,488.42 and approximately $110,298.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00879251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005203 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,714,867 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

