Nasdacoin Market Cap Achieves $264,581.53 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $264,581.53 and approximately $6,259.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,233,425 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

