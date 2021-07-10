Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $175.77. The company had a trading volume of 510,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,433. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

