National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$93.55. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$93.50, with a volume of 1,613,309 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.62. The firm has a market cap of C$31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

