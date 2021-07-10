National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NESR. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NESR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 126,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.94. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

