National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,045.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.67 ($13.66).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

LON NG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 939.60 ($12.28). The company had a trading volume of 4,519,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The stock has a market cap of £33.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 929.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

