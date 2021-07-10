Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.38. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Equities analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Natura &Co by 17.8% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 783,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 118,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 763.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 531,559 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $26,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

