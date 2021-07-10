NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.31. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83.

In related news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $289,340.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

