Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Tops $28.15 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $28.15 million and approximately $832,924.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004668 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00055344 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038854 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,136,260 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

