Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.24. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.