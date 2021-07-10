NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $490.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

