NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,471 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.57 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

