Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) vs. Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Critical Analysis

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90% Netlist -20.51% N/A -33.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.07 $2.28 billion $3.74 28.48 Netlist $47.23 million 27.35 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -149.50

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Netlist has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 74.92%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Netlist on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

