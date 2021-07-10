Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $3,629,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $59.88 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.