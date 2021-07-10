Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $83.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

