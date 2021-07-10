Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

