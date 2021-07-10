Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 237,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 62,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 266,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cameco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after buying an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cameco by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.