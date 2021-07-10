Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,296 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.