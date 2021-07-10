Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 197,763 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,763 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $106,177,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,557,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $21,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

CIXX opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

