Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 524 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRT opened at $118.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

