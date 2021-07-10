Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.33 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $407.09 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00116243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00161591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,452.51 or 1.00001094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00943486 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 407,633,742 coins and its circulating supply is 407,633,166 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

