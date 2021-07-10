New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Holdings Lifted by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

NFE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 353,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

