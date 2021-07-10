New Street Research Initiates Coverage on Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $331,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

