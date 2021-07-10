News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 20,180.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of News stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -283.52 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

