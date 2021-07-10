Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.65 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $101.65 million and $16.01 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00162106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.67 or 0.99898830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00942348 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,172 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,525 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

