Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. On average, analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 235.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.