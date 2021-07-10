NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $26.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 2,711,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,092. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,362,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

