nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,711 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 2.55. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

