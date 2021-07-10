NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67. NMI has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 42.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 40.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 386.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

