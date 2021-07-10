Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,205 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.79. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

