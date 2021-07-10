Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,100 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

