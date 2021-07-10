Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.32. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

