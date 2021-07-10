Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Alliance Data Systems worth $30,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of ADS stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.77. 715,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,490. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.