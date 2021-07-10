Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,424,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIIIU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $4,755,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIIIU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,068. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.