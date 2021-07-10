Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,985 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $41,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,368,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $332,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after buying an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 257,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,732. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.