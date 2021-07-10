Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAHU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,902. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.