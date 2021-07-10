Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 460,835 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460,835 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $21,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 388,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 196,412 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,204,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

