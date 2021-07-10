Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 5,866,460 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,224,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866,460 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 0.6% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $271,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

