Nordea Investment Management AB Has $66.35 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $393.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

